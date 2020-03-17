Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 9 Pro in India: Know the specifications, offers and price

The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. The phone is available on sale from Tuesday 12 noon. Customers can purchase the phone in the Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official India website.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. The phone also has a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

The smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. On the front the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Also Amazon India is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on all transactions made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to that, the e-retailer is offering double data per recharge benefits to the Airtel prepaid subscribers.buyers who head to mi.com will get Rs 500 off on all transactions made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.