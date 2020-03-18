5 Benefits of watching porn with your partner

There’s no question that porn gets a lot of things wrong about sex.But watching it is always fun. But watching porn with your partner can make your sexual life more better.

Watching porn together with the love of your life can bring the two of you together. Watching porn alone has quite a lot of health benefits too.

Check out some of the benefits of watching porn together for your sex life:

1. It helps you with the foreplay: Watching porn with your partner gets half the work done as it helps in foreplay.

2. You know each others’ likes: It saves you the task of asking each other what you like or not.

3. Inhibitions are gone: Once you start watching porn together, the inhibitions between the two of you are gone. It can make your sex life better . Also, you experiment with new things.