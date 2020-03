Five minors managed to flee from a juvenile home after assaulting a guard in Mathura on Tuesday evening, an official said.

“It is being probed how they managed to flee,” SP (City) Ashok Kumar Meena said, adding that every aspect will be probed in detail.

According to Meena, the hunt for the juveniles has started on a war footing.

Children aged 14 to 17 are kept in the juvenile home, he said