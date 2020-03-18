Actress Nushrat Bharucha’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha is an Indian film actress known for her work in Bollywood films.Bharucha made her acting debut with the 2006 film ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’. Her second venture was the box office flop Kal Kissne Dekha (2009). The 2011 buddy drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked her first commercial success. She had her biggest successes by portraying the female lead in the comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Dream Girl.

The gorgeous actress often shares stunning pictures on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated on her personal life. Despite being trolled by online trolls so many times, the bubbly actress remains unfazed and shares adorable pictures that make heads turn.

The actress recently shared some glamorous photos with her fans on Instagram. Have a look at some of her recent pictures.