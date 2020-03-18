Coronavirus: 14-day mandatory quarantine implemented for all UAE travelers

UAE has implemented a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all those who enters the country. This was informed by Hamad Al Shamsi, the Attorney General of UAE. Those whom violates this will be penalized under law.

Earlier UAE had also suspended all entry visas to foreigners. The entry visas were suspended from March 17. Diplomatic passport holders and those eligible for visa on arrival are given exception from this entry visa ban.

The warning came as the UAE banned travel for Emiratis and temporarily suspended visas-on-arrival for citizens from more than 70 countries.

The UAE has reported 113 cases of coronavirus since January. Of these, 26 have recovered. As of Tuesday, the Emirates had tested more than 127,000 people for the disease.