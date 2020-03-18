Coronavirus: Banks announces new rule for cash deposits; suspends many services

The largest bank in UAE has introduced new rules for cash deposits and also suspended many banking services offered at its branches. The decision was taken as a preventive and precautionary measure to contain the spreading of coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi Bank has suspended a number of banking services like funds transfer within the UAE, funds transfer to non-UAE banks, activating a new card, updating email address or mobile number, updating Emirates ID, requesting a new cheque book and downloading an e-statement at its branches and contact centers including cash deposits as part of safety measures against coronavirus.

“Cash deposits will only be made through ATMs, with no coins allowed until further notice. We encourage you to make cash withdrawals through ATMs wherever possible. Cheque deposits are to be made through Smart Cash Deposit Machines and Cheque Drop Boxes. We kindly ask you to minimize visits to the branches where possible, and to use alternative banking channels,”said First Abu Dhabi Bank in a statement.

The bank informed its customers that they can access these services through its mobile or website.The banks have been advising customers to avoid visiting branches and rather use digital platforms for banking transactions.