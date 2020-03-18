Coronavirus: ‘It is a fake news’: UAE denies this social media message

UAE authority has declined a news that has been spread for a long time. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA) has denied the social media messages that claimed that the government is spraying pesticides or disinfectants from the sky from 11 pm to 5 am to fight against the spread of novel coronavirus.

NCEMA urged all citizen to obtain information and news from official sources and relevant authorities, and to avoid the sharing of misinformation and rumors. The authority also warned that individuals or bodies that instigate or further propagate the spread of misinformation will be pursued and legal action will be taken against them.

Earlier this week, the UAE Attorney-General warned people against circulating false information and rumours about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus on social media.