Coronavirus: Manhunt launched in state to find out 167 persons who had returned from abroad

In a shocking incident, around 167 people who are suspected of being infected from COVID-19 has gone missing in Ludhiana,Punjab. In this only 29 have been traced till now. This was informed by the health authorities in the state.

The government has entrusted two teams of police and heath authority officials to find the people coming from abroad. Police have been given responsibility for finding 119 people. They have found 12 people so far. The other team was given the responsibility to find 77 people. 17 people have been traced by the health department team while rest of 167 people are still missing.

One of the major reasons that the officials aren’t being able to trace them is their wrong address and phone number that is mentioned in the passport.

Recently 353 passengers having a travel history from the coronavirus hit countries went untraceable as confirmed by the Department of Health and family welfare of Punjab on Saturday. The department noted that 6,692 people from Punjab were identified to have a travel history to coronavirus affected countries out of which 6,011 were traced, while 353 were missing.