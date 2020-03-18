DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announces important decision about private sector

Mar 18, 2020, 05:06 pm IST
The Saudi Arabian government has announced a 15 days holiday for private sector in the country. Only employees in health and food sector will be allowed to work. The announcement is a part of the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The state news agency reported early on Wednesday that the government has suspended work in private sectors except health and food services for 15 days .

Saudi Arabia has reported 171 cases of coronavirus so far, and has taken measures to limit the spread of the pathogen, including closing mosques for daily prayers and announcing an extraordinary virtual G20 leaders summit next week.

