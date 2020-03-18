Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

Amid the coronavirus is spreading all over the world like a wildfire, the Saudi Arabian government has made an important announcement. The decision was taken as a preventive and precautionary measure to fight the spreading of virus in the country.

Saudi Arabian government has suspended prayers at the mosques. Saudi Arabia will no longer allow Muslims to conduct their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques. This was reported by the State news agency of Saudi.

The prayers will continue only at the two holy mosques in Makkah and Medina, said the news agency citing a decision from the Council of Senior Scholars, the kingdom’s highest religious body.