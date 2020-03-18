Coronavirus : UAE confirms 15 new cases of COVID19

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

“The new cases have been detected through the Ministry’s early monitoring and reporting system and after examining those who had been in close contact with already confirmed cases in addition to individuals coming from abroad who had been all under quarantine,” MoHaP said in a statement.

“The newly confirmed cases are all in a stable condition and receiving all required healthcare services. They belong to different nationalities, including one individual each from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Bangladesh, in addition to two persons each from Britain and Spain,” added the ministry.