Covid-19: Coronavirus infections shoot past 200,000 globally

The number people infected with coronavirus has crossed 200,000 globally. Nearly 200,680 people around the world have been infected till now and the death toll globally has touched more than 8,000 .

The Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan province of China. Till now around 81,151 confirmed cases were reported from China. 3,242 deaths (including four in Hong Kong and one in Taiwan) were also reported from China. Around 69,725 people were recovered

Over 120,500 confirmed cases were reported outside China. And over 4,700 deaths were also reported. The total number of cases and deaths outside China surpasses those inside.