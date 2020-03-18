COVID 19: New cases of virus reported in Telangana

A fresh coronavirus case has been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, escalating the total number of cases in the state to six.

The person, who tested positive for the virus, came from the United Kingdom, official sources said, adding that further details would be shared later.

The Telangana government on Saturday announced a number of measures, including the closure of all educational institutions, coaching centres and summer campstill March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Board exams, however, would be held as per schedule.