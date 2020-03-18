COVID 19: Tamil Nadu govt makes an important announcement.

In crucial times of the pandemic, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister, C Vijaya Baskar, has requested people not to schedule unnecessary travels to the neighboring states.

He said the department was having more than five lakh masks and an additional 25 lakh masks were in pipeline.

After jointly reviewing the measures taken at a government bus terminus along with his cabinet colleague and and transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar, he said there was no necessity to wear the masks at this point of time.

“If you look at us I am not wearing a mask nor the Minister (M R Vijayabhaskar) or any of us because the situation does not require it. However, people can cooperate by not taking up journeys unless necessary,” he told reporters.

The health minister said the government has declared holidays for institutions because people have been advised not to gather in large numbers.

“It will be better for them if they avoid taking up travel to public places. We are also requesting them not to take up journeys to neighbouring states since screening of people at railway stations and airports will be easier,” he said.

Neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala have a majority of the positive coronavirus cases among the southern states.

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry.