Crude oil prices slips again, touches four-year low

The price of crude oil in the international market has again slipped down. The crude oil price has touched four-year low on Wednesday.

The price of the crude oil has going downwards due to the low demand for fuel due to amid travel and social lock downs triggered by the coronavirus epidemic.

Brent crude was up by 34 cents, or 1.2%, at $29.07 a barrel , after falling earlier to $28.40, the lowest since early 2016. The international benchmark fell 4.3% on Tuesday.

US crude was up by 13 cents, or 0.5%, at $27.08 a barrel, after falling to as low as $26.20, also the lowest in four years. West Texas Intermediate fell 6% on Tuesday.