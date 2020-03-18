Etihad Airways suspended more flights including to India

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi has announced suspension of more of its flight services. The flights were suspended as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Etihad Airways has reduced its daily flights to Indian cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

The airline has also temporarily suspended all flights to Baku, Cairo, Amman, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi, Kuwait and Lebanon among other destinations.

The following services from Abu Dhabi have been temporarily adjusted:

Azerbaijan: Baku (GYD) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Bahrain (BAH): Reduced from triple-daily to daily until 31 March; increasing to twice daily from 1 April until 30 April.

Egypt: Cairo (CAI) – All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April.

Greece: Athens – Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays) from 1 April to 30 April.

Japan: Tokyo (NRT) – Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sunday) from 1 April to 30 April.

Jordan: Amman (AMM) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Kazakhstan: Nur-Sultan (TSE) – Reduced to one per week from 19 March until 31 March.

KSA: Riyadh (RUH), Jeddah (JED), Dammam (DMM), Medina (MED) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Kenya: Nairobi (NBO) – All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April.

Kuwait (KWI): All flights suspended until 31 March.

Lebanon: Beirut (BEY) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Morocco: Casablanca (CMN) and Rabat (RBA) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Oman: Muscat (MCT) – Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily until 30 April.

Philippines: Manila (MNL) – All flights suspended from 18 March until 31 March.

Serbia: Belgrade (BEG) – All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April.

Singapore (SIN): Reduced from daily to four weekly from 1 April to 30 April.

Spain: Madrid (MAD) and Barcelona (BCN) – All flights suspended until 30 April.

Sudan: Khartoum (KRT) – All flights suspended from 18 March until 30 April.

Switzerland: Geneva (GVA) – All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April.

Thailand: Bangkok (BKK) – Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily (suspension of EY406/405) from 1 April to 2 May.

Turkey: Istanbul (IST) – All flights suspended until 30 April.