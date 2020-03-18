First FOC-standard LCA Tejas successfully completes maiden test : Watch Video

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday successfully conducted the maiden flight of the final operational clearance (FOC) standard (SP-21) variant of the indigenously developed Tejas fighter aircraft.

The flight lasted for a duration of 40 minutes and was piloted by former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Commodore KA Muthana (Retd). He took off abroad the state-of-the-art fighter jet developed by HAL from the the HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

The said variant of the Tejas fighter jet platform is equipped with sundry advanced features including air-to-air refuelling, support for Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles and an array of manufacturing improvements implemented on the previous variant.