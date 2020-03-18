See the video of how public transport and Dubai metro are sanitised

The public transport system in Dubai are cleaned and sanitized everyday as a move to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai has shared the video of this process to spread the message in the society.

Around 1000 workers were entrusted to do the cleaning and sterilization campaign to guarantee a safe journey to around 1.5 million passengers daily.

Dubai Metro:

All 79 trains and 47 stations are cleaned daily. Around 700 employees were entrusted for this and are divided into teams, are deployed to various stations for this. From 1 am until 5 am – this is when intensive cleaning and sanitisation of all trains and stations happen. it takes 3 hours and 45 workers to complete the internal cleaning procedures as well as intensive sanitisation of each Metro cart.

The exterior of the metro is cleaned automatically first then the manual internal cleaning and intensive sanitisation is done by a professional team.

Buses:

All 1,500 buses are cleaned and sterilized daily at five bus depots. It takes 5 to 7 minutes for the cleaning depending on the size of the bus. 210 workers are involved in the intensive cleaning and sanitisation.

Bus cleaning operations start daily from 9 pm until 6 am.

Taxis:

Over 10,000 taxis are disinfected daily. Each taxi takes around 10 minutes for disinfection. All drivers have been given awareness to follow strict precautions on personal hygiene, including proper hand wash procedures and provision of portable sanitiser.

Marine transport:

The RTA has stepped up the daily disinfection of its marine vessels and stations, which includes deep cleaning and fogging using medical grade products.