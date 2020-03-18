Sensex, Nifty fall in another financial day

Domestic benchmarks Sensex fell over 1,200 points in the afternoon session, today.

The rupee too receded from morning highs depreciating 5 paise to 74.29 against US dollar.

Likewise, the boarder Nifty plunged nearly 500 points from the day’s high, trading 343.85 points, or 3.83 per cent, down at 8,623.20.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 32 per cent. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, SBI and Titan were also trading significantly lower.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 1.53 per cent to USD 28.29 per barrel.