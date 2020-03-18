Uttar Pradesh government started recovery of costs of public property damaged during anti-CAA riots

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started recovering money from the anti-CAA rioters who damaged public property during the protests.

Six rioters have already paid their first installments with a total amount of ?80,856 in UP’s Kanpur. The property desecrated by the rioters which have to paid by the 21 rioters in Kanpur was worth a total of ?2,80,000 for which the rioters were warned to pay the amount for the damaged property on time otherwise strict action will be against them.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 to recover damages from rioters. The Ordinance states that the state will set up claims tribunals to investigate the damages caused during protests and to award compensation, and also to cover the cost of action taken by police and administration for prevention of damage to public properties.

The UP government is looking forward to recovering more than 1.5 Cr from 57 reported rioters across the state of Uttar Pradesh .

Earlier during the time of anti-CAA protests Yogi Adityanath had warned rioters that taking the law into their hands, indulging in arson can land them into trouble.