Video of ‘hand-washing dance’ of Kerala Police goes viral

A video of police personnel’s of Kerala performing a dance has gone viral on the social media. The Kerala police shared the 1:04-second clip highlighting the importance of washing hands.

The police department has come up with a hand-washing themed dancing showing how people should wash their hands. The video features six policemen wearing face masks while showing ways to wash hands and getting rid of the germs and the y dance to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj’s film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Promoting ‘Break the chain’ campaign, the video ends with the cops giving the views a thumbs-up after the dance.