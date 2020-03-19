Advisory issued for Indians in UAE by Consulate General

An advisory has been issued for all Indian residents living in UAE. The advisory was issued on Thursday by the Consulate General of India.The Consulate General of India issued a detailed statement in which many directives were laid out for the Indians.

“In view of prevailing situation due to Covid-19 the health authorities have advised that there should be less crowding in public area and people should visit public places only in emergency situations. Accordingly, Consulate General of India also requests the Indian community as well as all others to approach the Consulate for various services only if they consider them to be absolutely essential.

As a precautionary measure, we are also introducing the following safety measures for the safety of general public and Consulate officers for the next two weeks, i.e. from March 22, 2020

Passport Services (at BLS Centres)

– Only passports which have expired or are expiring before June 30 will be renewed.

– Passport cases with change in personal particular will be entertained only if expiry of passport is before June 30.

– Cases related to application of Indian citizenship by foreign nationals will not be entertained.

– All miscellaneous certificates on the basis of entry in the passport will not be issued.

– Only the applicant will be allowed to enter BLS or Consulate premises (where required) for passport services. Persons accompanying the applicant will not be allowed except in case of minors.

Attestation Services

Attestation services provided in other Emirates in the premises of Indian Association Sharjah, Indian Association Ajman, IRC Ras Al Khaimah, Indian Association Umm Al Quwain, Indian Social Club Fujairah, Indian Social Club Kalba and Indian Social Club Khorfakkan will not be available for at least the next two weeks.

In case any Indian national residing in these Emirates has any emergency requirement for attestation work, he/she may visit the IVS Attestation Centre in Dubai. The IVS Attestation Centre will deliver only a limited number of attestation services and only if they are of an emergency nature.

Labour/Consular Services

It is advised that a visit to the Consulate be avoided as far as possible and cases are taken up by email ( cons1.dubai@mea.gov.in, cons3.dubai@mea.gov.in and conssec.dubai@mea.gov.in )

However, if it is absolutely necessary to visit the Consulate, following guidelines should be complied with for entry inside the Consulate:

– Only person having grievances related to a labor case or a consular matter (death, birth, accident) will be allowed entry inside the Consulate.

– For marriage solemnization/registration, not more than five persons (bride, bridegroom and three witnesses) will be allowed.

– For death registration, not more than two persons will be allowed.

– In case, anyone has symptoms such as cold, cough, fever etc he/she should not visit the Consulate. Thermal screening will be mandatory and if someone is found to have fever, entry will not be allowed inside the Consulate.

The Consulate appeals to everyone to kindly cooperate with us as these measures are for the safety of all. These measures will be under constant review and normal services will be resumed as soon as the situation improves”, said the statement.