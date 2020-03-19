Airline from India suspends Dubai flights and other international services

Spice Jet, a major airline company based in India has announced on Thursday that it has temporarily suspended its Dubai flights and some other services to international destinations. The services to international destinations will be suspended from Saturday. This was announced as move to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Accordingly, SpiceJet will temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30, 2020. We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalizes,” a statement released by SpiceJet said.

However, the airline’s Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

“Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the March 25, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, 2020, said the statement.