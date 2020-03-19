Breaking : UAE suspends re-entry of residency visa holders

UAE has suspended re-entry of all residency visa holders for a renewable period of two weeks effective noon on Thursday, March 19, in an attempt to break the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested the following procedures to be taken.

If you are currently in country of origin: Contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective countries for all necessary support and to streamline their return to the UAE.

If you are outside UAE for business: Contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return to the UAE.

If on Vacation: Contact the UAE diplomatic mission in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return to the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families of those affected by to get in touch with the ICA via the following contact numbers to get updated on all the measures they have to pursue:

Phone: 02 3128867 or 02 3128865

Mobile: 0501066099

Email: operation@ica.gov.ae

Fax: 025543883