Coronavirus: Attorney-General of UAE issues a warning

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi , the Attorney-General of UAE has issued a warning. In a statement released, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shams has warned that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, will be punished under the law.

As per this Violating home quarantine procedures, leaving their houses, and exposing the lives of others to danger shall be punishable by law. USE has earlier imposed a home quarantine period of 14 days for all those who travelled to the UAE from abroad .

The health ministry in UAE has reported 113 cases of Covid-19, with no deaths and 26 recoveries.