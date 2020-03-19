Coronavirus: Indian Railway cancels 85 pairs of trains

As a precautionary measure to COVID-19, Indian Railways has cancelled 84 pairs of low occupancy trains having journey commencing dates from 20 To 31 March. So now the total number of train cancelled increased to 155 pairs to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of passengers has declined after the Covid-19 has began to spread across the globe. A drop of over 30% has been witnessed in the passengers’ category in the last few days.

A senior railway ministry official said that the decision was taken in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in India. No cancellation fee” will be taken for these trains and hundred per cent amount would be refunded to passengers, informed Railway.

Hyderabad-Ernakulam Express (07117) scheduled on March 25 and Ernakulam-Hyderabad Express (07118) scheduled on March 26 have been cancelled.

Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express (06047) and Ernakulam-Rameswaram Express (06045) will not ply on April 2.

Also, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Express (06048) scheduled on April 1 and Rameswaram- Ernakulam Express (06046) scheduled on April 3 will not be running.

The railways has also increased the price of platform tickets at over 500 stations to Rs 50 from Rs 10 to avoid the huge rush and gathering at major stations across the country.