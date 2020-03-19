Coronavirus: UAE clarifies the residency visa issues

The UAE government has clarified the news about the residency permit. The UAE government has made it clear that residents in the UAE can renew their residency permits if they are still inside the country.Residents who are transferring their residency to a different sponsor inside the country can still do so.

The authorities also explained that if a person has cancelled his residency and cannot leave the country due to the spread of COVID-19, he can change his status by applying for a visit visa through tourist agencies.

But the residency permit of those people with a valid UAE residency but are out of the country for more than 180 days will be cancelled if they don’t arrive in the UAE before the grace period.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families of those affected by to get in touch with the ICA via the following contact numbers to get updated on all the measures they have to pursue:

• Phone: 02 3128867 or 02 3128865

• Mobile: 0501066099

• Email: operation@ica.gov.ae