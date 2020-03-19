COVID 19: Ladhak reports another positive case

There are eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ladakh and the coronavirus reached the Union Territory through pilgrims who returned from Iran, the Home Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 58 people are quarantined in hospitals in Ladakh and 18 people, including positive cases, are in hospitals in isolation.

“Presently there are eight confirmed cases, which include one Army jawan in Ladakh. Covid-19 has reached Ladakh through the pilgrims who returned from Iran,” a Home Ministry statement said.

The administration has taken several steps in this regard.

As many as 208 people are in home quarantine and are being monitored daily by health workers and of this 150 have completed the mandatory 14 days self-quarantine, the statement said.