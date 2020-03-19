COVID-19: Maintain ‘Janata Curfew’, Prime Minister to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to maintain a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. The prime minister asked the citizens to stay in home from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to fight the spread of Covid-19.Prime Minister said this in his address to nation on Thursday night.

The prime minister appealed to citizens to practice social distancing and work from home.He also asked citizens to take a pledge to keep themselves and others in the society safe.

“Please maintain a janta curfew on March 22 (Sunday) from 7am to 9pm. Let’s exercise restraint on that day and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary,” said PM.

“Under this Janta (public) curfew, no person should leave their home or gather in their society. Only those related to essential services need to go out,” added the Prime Minister. “On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minute, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils,” he said.

There are emergency workers out on the field who have high chances of getting infected but are delivering their duties, Modi said, acknowledging the contribution of health staff and other such workers.

He assured the nation that the government was taking all steps to ensure that citizens do not face any supply shock. “Please refrain from panic buying and stockpiling essentials,” he said.

“You have never turned down my request…And because of you we are moving towards the target we have set,” he said. “And I have a request today…I want from you your next few weeks,” he appealed to the nation.