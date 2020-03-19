COVID pandemic: US- Canada borders to be sealed

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that their countries would close their border to “non-essential traffic.” New York City on the other side, nearly ordered residents to stay home as the United States struggled to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The casinos of Las Vegas, which is also America’s gambling capital, were ordered to go dark starting on as the disruption caused by the pandemic stretched into various layers in the country.

“This is only common sense,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak in mandating the closure of all non-essential businesses, including the casinos that drive his state’s economy.

With cases of the respiratory illness caused by the virus reported in all 50 states and the total number of known U.S. infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans stayed at home instead of commuting to work or going to school. The U.S. death toll has topped 100.

Many people have lost jobs with numerous businesses closing during the crisis even as the Trump administration works with Congress to approve economic stimulus legislation.

Wall Street’s main indexes were down about 6% on Wednesday after a positive day on Tuesday, as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump wrote on Twitter.