Forex market: Indian rupee hits record low against UAE Dirham

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has declined on Thursday. The Indian rupee has slipped against US dollar. The Indian rupee also touched record low against US dollar and UAE Dirham.

As per the market experts, the decline of Indian rupee is due to the withdrawl of investors over the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and its impact on the economy.

The Indian rupee was trading at 20.49 against the UAE dirham.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 74.96 against the US dollar low by 70 paise against its last close. The Indian rupee had settled trading at 74.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Dollar Index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose to 0.24% to 101.40.