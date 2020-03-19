‘From Doggy Style Oral To Woman-On-Top: Know best oral sex positions for getting orgasm

Is it possible to have orgasm without penetration. Most of the women will say yes for this question. A recent study proved that around 70% of women do not have orgasm via penetrative sex.

There are several ways you can get an orgasm without having penetrative sex. And the best way for it is ‘ORAL SEX’.

And here are some of the best potions for that.

1. Doggy Style Oral:

For this position, the woman must be in the doggy style position, except the man, instead of penetrating her from behind, performs oral sex. Right from licking to fingering, the man can do countless things

2. Woman-On-Top Oral:

In this case, the woman goes on top of the man and instead of riding him on his penis, sits on the face of the man. Now women must not sit with leaning their complete weight on their partners.

3. 69 Oral Sex:

You lie down in the 69 position and then enjoy oral sex. You can lean on your sides so that nobody gets excess weight.

These positions are the easy ones, for beginners.