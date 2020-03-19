Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and wife discharged after Covid treatment

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson who were tested positive during the filming of an ongoing project in Australia were today discharged from isolation treatment. The star couple both aged 63 were on quarantine for 10 days in an Australian hospital.

Chet Hanks their son confirmed that his father is out of the hospital but his mother is still in observation at the hospital even after being discharged. Last week, Hanks revealed that he and his singer wife tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, where the multiple Oscar winner was working on Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Rita Wilson is a singer and lyricist and often performs in Sydney concerts.