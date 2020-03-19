Imported cases of COVID 19 reported in Beijing

New imported cases of coronavirus hit a record of 21 in the Chinese capital of Beijing, datas confirmed. This has been putting pressure on authorities to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.

But there were no new domestic transmissions for the first day since the virus took hold late last year in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei.

“A single spark can start a prairie fire,” state-backed China Daily wrote in an editorial.

On Wednesday, Beijing recorded 21 new infections from abroad, mostly in travellers from Britain and Spain, for the bulk of the mainland’s 34 new imported cases.

Since last week, the capital’s airport has set aside a special zone for international flights, with health checks required for all disembarking passengers. Beijing has stopped self-quarantine for overseas arrivals, even if the person has a place to stay alone in isolation, which had been allowed earlier, state media said on Thursday.