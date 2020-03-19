No new Covid cases from Wuhan for the first time

China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of Covid-19 reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus on Thursday for the first time since it started recording them in January but recorded a spike in infections from abroad.

The new imported infections also accounted for all of the new confirmed cases in mainland China, placing more pressure on authorities to screen travelers at key travel hubs. Travelers from Italy and Iran top the new imported Covid cases in China now. Iran, Italy and Spain imported 47,41 and 28 new Covid cases to China till now.

Mainland China had 34 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the country’s National Health Commission said, more than doubling from 13 cases a day earlier. On Wednesday there were 8 Covid patient deaths of which 6 are from Wuhan.