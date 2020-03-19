Pakistan Covid cases double after pilgrims return from Iran

Pakistans Covid cases jumped from 94 to 204 on Wednesday as a group that returned after a pilgrimage from Iran spiked the infection rate. About 60 percent of the Covid cases are from travelers from bordering Iran, the country highly infected in South Asia.

Pakistan closed its 900 KM border with Iran last week and quarantines 3000 people in a temporary tent city for 14 days. The officials from provincial governments of Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have blamed the federal government for negligence in not properly screening the pilgrims who returned from Iran at the border.

Pak officials in a statement acknowledged the large group returning from Iran could not be isolated effectively due to lack of infrastructure.