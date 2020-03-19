‘Rapist-murderers are not hard-core criminals’: lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts make bizarre comments

As just hours are left for the hanging day of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, the lawyer of the convicts has come with bizarre comments. A.P.Singh, the lawyer of the convicts has accused that the case is a media trial.

A.P.Singh also accused that convicts are being compared with terrorists. “Rapist-murderers are not hard-core criminals, not habitual or professional offenders, and Pawan was just a kid of sixteen and a half years at the time of the crime. You are making hanging ropes from threads, ropes, but not being able to make masks for the corona of nature. Do not buy hanging ropes, buy masks to protect from corona”, said the lawyer to reporters after the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta was dismissed by the Supreme Court today.

TIMES NOW's Harish Nair speaks to the lawyer of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case after the court dismissed Pawan's juvenile plea. Lawyer AP Singh makes another bizarre statement 'make masks for Corona not hanging ropes'.

A P Singh also accused the courts of being biased, as he said that courts already make decisions before hearing them.