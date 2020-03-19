Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sunny Leone’s photoshoot in self quarantine goes viral: See pics

Mar 19, 2020, 11:19 pm IST
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is in elf-quarantine. Although the actress is very busy during the self quarantine . The actress who is in practicing social distancing and has shared her new photos on her social media handle.

“Can’t get any more socially distant than this”, captioned the actress. Earlier, Sunny shared a picture of her family, all wearing masks, and wrote, “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1… DanielWeber99 and Nathalina team family effort!”

In Bollywood many film shooting has been temporarly suspended. many major production houses Dharma productions (Karan Johar) and Balaji Telefilms (Ekta Kapoor) has been shut. Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty had postponed the release date of their film Sooryvanshi.

