Temporary move of terminal announced by airport in UAE

Mar 19, 2020, 06:57 pm IST
Abu Dhabi International Airport has announced a temporary move of terminal on Thursday. The airport management has announced a temporary shift of several flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

Select flights from Air India, Air India Express and Biman Bangladesh are still operating from Terminal 1. Earlier on Monday the Terminal 2 of the airport was temporary closed to improve the service.

“The recent terminal operational updates do not reflect the current situation regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is fully in line with Abu Dhabi Airports’ dedication to delivering smoother connections for passengers and efficient operations for airline partners.Passengers are requested to check the correct terminal with their respective airline before travelling to the airport”, said a statement issued by the Airport.

The airport is home to Etihad Airways, which operates out of terminal 3.

