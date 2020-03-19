This country has legalised abortion

New Zealand’s parliament has decriminalised abortion on Wednesday, with members voting 68 to 51 in favor of reforming the country’s 1977 abortion legislation. This new law is expected to be signed by the nation’s governor general.

“For over 40 years abortion has been the only medical procedure considered a crime in New Zealand,” Justice Minister Andrew Little said in statement. “But from now abortions will be rightly treated as a health issue.”

Under the 1977 law, an abortion was considered a crime, except when two doctors certified that continuing a woman’s pregnancy would result in danger to her mental or physical health.