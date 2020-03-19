This is what Priyanka Chopra has to say about her husband

Popular actor Priyanka Chopra in a new podcast on Spotify called InCHarge with DVF, opened up about her life from the childhood to moving to the US and marriage with singer Nick Jonas.

Despite making a name for herself in the US, Priyanka feels she still has a long way to go before people recognise her for her craft.

When Furstenberg asked the Quantico actor where is she in life currently, she said, “I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year.”

Priyanka Chopra also defined the woman she wants to be right now. She said, “I do feel like there’s a lot I have to do in the US. I want my work to mean a lot more. And America, I don’t think has seen me do the kind of work and the body of work that I have had in India. So that’s something that I am striving for. I am doing some amazing work this year and producing some really cool things.”

In the middle of such a busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra spares time for husband Nick Jonas as well. She told, “We make sure that we find time for each other because both of us have crazy careers right now. So we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are. I go to his shows. He comes to my set. And it’s so refreshing and incredible to see a guy who Is confident enough in himself where he has the ability to say, ‘I will be the wind beneath your wings.’”

Praising Nick further, Priyanka added, “You end up marrying someone who is like your father and Nick is someone who is the life of the party just like my father. He will always have friends around him. He makes people laugh, is super thoughtful, conscientious and kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad. He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. That’s very rare.”