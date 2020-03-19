UN says 25 million may loss job loss during Coronavirus pandemic

The UN on Wednesday projected that 25 million people worldwide may lose their jobs due to the corona Pandemic. In its assessment report titled “COVID-19 and world of work: Impacts and responses”, the International Labour Organization (ILO) calls for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures across three pillars – protecting workers in the workplace, stimulating the economy and employment, and supporting jobs and incomes.

The ILO proposed extending social protection, supporting employment retention(Part-time work, paid leave, other subsidies), and financial and tax relief, including for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises for the general populace.

The Covid-19 has inflicted a devastating blow to the economy, with a real test of the economic stability of many countries. The US President Trump on Thursday signaled the world is on the verge of a great economic recession.