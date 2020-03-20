Airliner Cathay Pacific operations fall 96 percent globally

The globally acclaimed Hong Kong airliner Cathay Pacific on Friday said they will cut short their services to just four percent and the budget version of Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express will suspend its service to April-May period.

The airliners took the drastic step as the tougher travel screenings in the wake of the pandemic, restrain the tourists and travelers causing a steep reduction in travel booking.

Decimating its passenger capacity by 96 percent, Cathay Pacific outlined its ‘skeletal’ service of flights reducing its trips to busy destinations of Heathrow and Vancouver only to 3 per week.