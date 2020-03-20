Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Manasi Naik’s TikTok video goes viral : Watch Here

Manasi Naik, a Marathi actress and a popular face on TikTok, who the Internet has identified as Aishwarya’s lookalike. TBH, one can’t deny the uncanny resemblance between Manasi Naik and Aishwarya, especially from her younger days. Manasi Naik’s Instagram feed is a blend of her TikTok videos and photos, which are flooded with fans calling her the Jodhaa Akbar actress’ “duplicate” and “carbon copy.” Manasi Naik’s Instagram had as many as 9,43,537 followers as on Thursday morning while she has a fan following of 4 million on TikTok.

Take a look at some of her posts here, which will surely make you gasp in awe over her resemblance with Aishwarya.In her New Year post from one of her performances, Manasi Naik looks strikingly similar to Aishwarya from Jodhaa Akbar.