Big Ticket Abu Dhabi makes important announcement

On Friday, the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced that their counter at Terminal 1 in Abu Dhabi International Airport is temporarily shifted Terminal 3 until further notice.

“We will announce in due course when our counter goes back to its original location in Terminal 1 departure.We encourage our participants to purchase online at www.bigticket.ae at this time”, ” Big Ticket Abu Dhabi said in a statement.

This raffle series 214 with a grand prize of Dh 20 million and three consolation prizes and will be available for purchase until March 31. The draw for the 20 Million Series 214 is on April 3 .

“The draw will be broadcasted live through official Facebook and YouTube channel. Our car raffle for the BMW series 11 is available for purchase until April 30 and will be drawn on May 3”, said the statement.