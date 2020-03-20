BJP leader and EX CM Vasundhara Raje and son in self quarantine

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh entered self-quarantine after attending a party attended by Bollywood celebrity Kanika Kapoor. Kanika was tested positive for Covid-19 being the first Bollywood celebrity to contract the virus.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” Vasundhara Raje tweeted.