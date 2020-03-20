‘Buy as much as possible’, Taiwan PM promotes panic buying

As nations struggle in an acute shortage of essential commodities due to people stocking-up to deal with forced quarantines, Taiwan PM in his statement asked people to ‘buy as much as they can’. Taiwanese PM sees the pandemic as a boon to boost consumerism in the country.

Writing on his Facebook page late on Thursday in a post entitled “Buy as much as possible, there’s plenty of goods”, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said it was the ideal opportunity to buy more Taiwanese products in a boon for the economy.

“Taiwan is a kingdom of fruits, a kingdom of fisheries, and a big food processing country. During the Wuhan pneumonia epidemic, as the economy is slowing down, of course, the government encourages everyone to enthusiastically buy,” he wrote.