Corona virus: Toll rises to 17 in Telangana as one tests positive

A fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Telagana on Friday, taking the total number of those who tested positive for the infection in the state to 17.

An 18-year-old woman, a resident of the city who returned from London, become the latest to test positive, a media bulletin issued by the state government said.

The woman was referred from a private hospital and presently admitted to the state-run TB and Chest Hospital in the city. “The patient is stable,” it said.

The state has witnessed a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases since Wednesday when eight, including seven Indonesians, testing positive for the virus. Another Indonesian had tested positive a day earlier. They had stayed in Karimnagar for two days last week.

On Thursday, three cases were reported with one of them with travel history to Dubai and the other two having returned from London.

