In a move to curb the spreading of Coronavirus, all modes of transportation in the country was suspended by Saudi Arabian government. This decision was announced on Friday by the interior ministry of Saudi Arabia.

Services of all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains were suspended for 14 days starting Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed 274 infections and no deaths, while globally the pandemic has killed nearly 10,000 and infected over 240,000.