Coronavirus: Cancellation of flight services announced by Air India Express

A subsidiary company of national air carrier in India has announced cancellation of flights. The low-cost airline company, Air India Express has announced temporary suspension of its flight services on Friday.

Air India Express cancelled its services from UAE to New Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode .

“The flight between Abu Dhabi and Thiruvananthapuram is now combined with IX-452 which will depart from Abu Dhabi on March 21 at 12:45 am to Kochi. All passenger bookings for Abu Dhabi to Thiruvanathapuram have been transferred to Kochi flight,” the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers opting for Thiruvananthapuram flight would need to voluntarily travel to Kochi. Many passengers have deferred plans and propose to travel later for which all assistance is being extended,” it added.

On Thursday, the union government had announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country from March 22 (Sunday) for a week.